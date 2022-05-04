Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Mayor of Tarrant found not guilty on two charges

Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton has been found not guilty of assault.
Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton has been found not guilty of assault.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - According to court records, Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton has been found not guilty of assault and harassing communication.

Mayor Newton was arrested for Third Degree Assault in June of 2021. It was a misdemeanor charge. Newton was also arrested in August of 2021 on a harassing communication charge. The arrest reportedly stemmed from an incident in July.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert says domestic violence cases are on the rise.
Montgomery police chief says domestic violence cases are rising
Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma tops this year’s list of endangered historic places from the...
Alabama church of ‘Bloody Sunday’ on endangered places list
Jack Rudolph Jr., 63, is charged with first-degree robbery.
Man charged with robbing downtown Montgomery credit union
ETA Aquarid meteor shower to peak Wednesday, Thursday night
ETA Aquarid meteor shower to peak Wednesday, Thursday night