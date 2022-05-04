Advertise
Missing Alabama inmate also faces charges in Tennessee


The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.(WBRC)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Alabama inmate who disappeared Friday also faces charges in Tennessee.

Birmingham police said United States Marshals are offering a reward leading to the capture of the escaped inmate Casey Cole White, 38, who was charged with capital murder in Sep. 2020 in the brutal stabbing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

Authorities added in a release that he was already serving time for a 2015 crime spree that involved a home invasion, carjacking, and a police chase that included crimes committed in southern Tennessee.

Giles County officials told News4 White is wanted for charges from crimes he committed in Dec. of 2015, including the following:

  • Two charges of Attempted carjacking
  • Theft of property over $10k
  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Carjacking

Along with the search for White, officers are looking for Vicky White, a correctional officer who authorities believe helped him escape from Lauderdale County.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

