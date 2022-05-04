Montgomery police chief says domestic violence cases are rising

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Domestic violence is a topic that is often difficult to discuss.

Montgomery police say shots fired at The Shoppes at EastChase Tuesday was the result of a domestic violence incident. Police Chief Darryl Albert says cases are on the rise.

“One thing I notice is that the increase in domestic violence. I pay very close attention to that because it is a very serious issue. Often it impacts families. It impacts kids, young ones, that have to see and witness those issues. And we don’t like that,” said Albert.

Albert wants victims to know there are resources available. MPD has a list on its website.

“At least know that there’s someone in your corner that can give you guidance and assistance when you need. Of course, our detectives and our police officers are always on call 24 hours a day,” he said.

