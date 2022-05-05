2008 case being re-examined in Limestone County; family believes Casey White was involved

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The search for former Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, and inmate Casey White has entered its 7th day. As investigators sift through surveillance video and hundreds of tips, WAFF has also learned a 14-year-old case that could be connected to Casey, will now be re-examined.

The case involves Christy Shelton. Her family said they’ve always had questions about Casey White and what role he might’ve played in Christy’s death. They said Christy used to date Casey White, and that Casey was there when Christy was shot in the chest with a sawed-off shotgun. At the time, it was ruled a suicide. However, her family never believed that story and always had doubts.

Michelle Williamson with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators are going to re-examine the case.

As far as the search for Casey and Vicky, Limestone County Sheriff Rick Singleton said investigators are following multiple tips. They’ve had reports of sightings from Florida all the way to Kentucky but none have panned out. The US Marshals Service released a statement late Tuesday detailing what car the two may be driving, an orange or copper 2007 Ford Edge. Singleton said that information wasn’t supposed to be public and it was put out by mistake. He told CNN Wednesday, he hopes that slip from law enforcement will lead to Vicky and Casey making a mistake of their own.

“We put the word out to law enforcement to be on the lookout and inadvertently one of those agencies sent the description out publicly so that really set us back as far as knowing what they’re driving,” Singleton said. “My question to anyone is: if you were one of them and you knew that we knew what you’re driving, what would you do with it? So we expect they’re going to change vehicles.”

Authorities believe Vicky, without question, aided and abetted Casey’s escape. She’s now officially been fired from the sheriff’s department. Law enforcement around the country are on the lookout for the duo.

