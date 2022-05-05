2022 Stanhope Elmore baseball team navigating unchartered waters

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - DK Shuman began laying the foundation for the current Stanhope Elmore baseball program three years ago.

“Got hired May of 2019. First season was the 2020 shutdown season,” he said.

In two full seasons, Shuman’s led the Mustangs to the AHSAA 6A playoffs both seasons, but this 2022 season is different. Last season’s team didn’t win a playoff game. In fact, none of the previous playoff teams at Stanhope Elmore managed to win a playoff game in recent memory. The last team to do so was the 2006 state championship team.

Senior first baseman and designated hitter Conner Gregg was a toddler.

“2006 I was three,” he said.

Junior pitcher and infielder Zach Stevens was even younger.

“I was one when they won the state championship,” he said. “I cannot remember when they last won a playoff game.”

While they may not know anything about the 2006 team, the players have surely heard all about that Mustangs team.

“We still hear the stories of the ‘06 state championship team and for good reason,” said Shuman. “It’s the only state championship in school history - not just baseball, but for any sport, so we do need to celebrate it and we need to remember it.”

A banner recognizing the 2006 state championship team hangs on the scoreboard. Years recognizing the state runners-up and state semifinals teams are present as well.

Now, the 2006 and 2022 teams are tied together. The 2022 Mustangs knocked off Opelika in the first round of the 6A playoffs, doing so by winning the final two games of the series after dropping the opener. It’s safe to say it was a relief for the team.

“It just means a lot to us, winning the first game at Opelika and then winning the series,” said Stevens. “We just kind of take it game by game, and just cherish every moment.”

For Gregg, it was a confirmation of all the hard work put in in the summer, fall and winter paying off leading up to the season.

“It’s huge. People don’t realize how much work and effort it takes into winning a playoff series. It’s not easy. We work year-round every day,” said Gregg.

Stanhope followed the Opelika series with a win this past weekend over Gulf Shores. It was a series in which the Mustangs felt they proved some that this run wasn’t a fluke.

“A lot of people wrote us off as, ‘Ah well, they had a good series. But now they’re playing Gulf Shores so it’s over for them,’” said Shuman. “Our pitchers thought we had the better arms, and they thought we’ve seen pitching like theirs more so than they’ve seen pitching like ours. I think they were right, because our pitchers dominated.”

Stanhope Elmore swept Gulf Shores in two games, helped out in part by a grand slam from Evan Duncan offensively, advancing on the state quarterfinals.

Present at some of their games along the way - coaches and players from that past championship team.

“I talked to Coach [Furlow]. He comes to almost every game now, which is awesome,” said Shuman. “He tells guys every time he sees them how proud he is of them an how he loves watching them play, and so do the guys that come around that were on that team. They tell them how much they want to see them succeed and challenge them to do what they did.”

It’s a challenge this current team looks forward to taking on. They know it won’t be easy, but they also know they aren’t only nine-deep on the diamond. They’ve got an entire community behind them.

“I can definitely start to the see the community coming together,” said Stevens. “Everybody’s telling us, ‘Good luck’ around the school. All the teachers and faculty, everything like that. I think it kind of brings the whole community together more than we would even think.”

Stanhope Elmore travels to play Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa this Friday. Game one between the two teams will begin at 4:30 Friday afternoon.

