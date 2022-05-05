Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Airbus to build second A320 assembly line in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Airbus has confirmed to FOX10 News that it plans to build a second A320 assembly line in Mobile.

The company released its first quarter report for 2022 today.

It says it plans to increase its monthly production of the A320 to 75 aircraft a month in 2025 and the Port City is expected to play a major role.

“Mobile will play a key role in Airbus’ plans to significantly increase global production rates in coming years,” said James Darcy, vice president of communications for Airbus.

The company is expected to announce more details on the expansion in Mobile at a meeting on Monday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate