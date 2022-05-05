Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

‘Battle of the experts’: Former federal judge reacts to DOJ challenging Alabama’s transgender law

Reaction to DOJ challenging Alabama's transgender law
By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Department of Justice is challenging Alabama’s transgender law. The law which goes into effect May 8, makes it a felony for doctors to treat transgender people under age 19 with puberty blockers and hormones to help affirm their new gender identity.

Doctors and others could face up to 10 years in prison but the DOJ believes the law is unconstitutional.

Former federal judge John Carroll and Samford University law professor believes the court is going to have to listen to a battle of the experts.

“It’s going to pit physician against physician and the court is going to have to decide if this is a valid disorder that deserves treatment then it think this law is unconstitutional. If the court decides that everybody that thinks about gender dysphoria are sort of quacks, then it’s not going to be,” Carroll said.

In a statement, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says the science and common sense are on Alabama’s side and he believes the state will win the fight to protect the children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 7
Police lights.
One dead after shooting at gas station on Hwy. 80 in Phenix City
Christy Shelton
2008 case being re-examined in Limestone County; family believes Casey White was involved
Montgomery mayor talks 'National Day of Prayer'
Montgomery mayor talks 'National Day of Prayer'
A mobile home was significantly damaged by a fire Thursday morning.
Man dead in mobile home fire Thursday