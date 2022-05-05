Advertise
Man dead in mobile home fire Thursday

A mobile home was significantly damaged by a fire Thursday morning.
A mobile home was significantly damaged by a fire Thursday morning.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person has died following a mobile home fire near the Montgomery County and Crenshaw County line.

According to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office, officials were called to a home on Meriwether Trail around 8 a.m. The victim, a man, was found inside the mobile home.

Additional details about the victim have not been released.

The mobile home was a total loss, the sheriff’s office added. The fire is believed to have started in the central part of the home.

The state fire marshal’s office has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

