Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

First Alert: 90 today, storms tomorrow

Some of the storms could be strong to severe
First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Friday
By Tyler Sebree
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The summer-like pattern will continue today with highs around 90 and a muggy feel. Everyone will stay entirely dry today with a little more sunshine than the past few days.

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail are possible Friday.
Severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail are possible Friday.(WSFA 12 News)

A shift in the overall weather pattern arrives tonight and tomorrow in the form of a cold front. We can’t rule out some showers or perhaps a storm tonight well out ahead of the front itself, but the best chance of rain and storms comes Friday morning and afternoon.

It won’t rain all day, but the chance of getting wet is high. Some of the storms will have the potential to become strong to severe given the ingredients that will be in place over our part of the state. This won’t be your typical springtime severe weather event with an elevated tornado risk, though.

Rain and storms are a good bet through at least the first half of Friday.
Rain and storms are a good bet through at least the first half of Friday.(WSFA 12 News)

These storms will mainly be capable of producing strong to damaging wind gusts, hail to the size of quarters and heavy rain. The tornado threat, while not zero, is very low.

Behind the front it will turn noticeably less humid for the weekend and early next week. We’ve hit the time of year where the humidity doesn’t go away, but it can drop a bit behind any cold fronts that make it through Alabama.

Rain and storms Friday, but Mother's Day weekend looks great.
Rain and storms Friday, but Mother's Day weekend looks great.(WSFA 12 News)

With the lower humidity, conditions will dry out this weekend just in time for Mother’s Day. Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will reach the lower 80s on Saturday and the middle 80s on Sunday. Overnight lows will be more comfortable in the 50s to low 60s.

Dry weather rolls on into next week with afternoon high temperatures going from the mid-80s on Mother’s Day to the upper 80s beginning Monday. Unfortunately the humidity does creep up as next week progresses. That could eventually lead to a chance of showers and storms by mid-week.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

A level 2-of-4 risk of severe weather exists for much of Alabama Friday.
First Alert: Pushing 90° before storms arrive Friday
Josh's Wednesday night forecast
Josh's Wednesday night forecast
ETA Aquarid meteor shower to peak Wednesday, Thursday night
ETA Aquarid meteor shower to peak Wednesday, Thursday night
Meteor Shower over southwestern sky. (Courtesy: NASA)
Spring’s last meteor shower peaking