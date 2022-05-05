Advertise
Host of events for mom happening this weekend

By Tarlesha Acoff and Deanna Chavez Gates
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8th! So, here are some events for you to take the mother in your life out and enjoy the weekend.

This Saturday, bring the entire family out to enjoy the Flimp Festival at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. It starts Saturday at 10 a.m. in the sculpture garden. There will be several art activities, musical performances and more.

You can also enjoy Mother’s Day at the Zoo. This Sunday, mothers get in for free! There will also be a special treat at 11 a.m. with the United States Air Force Band of the West. You don’t want to miss it!

For my baseball lovers, the boys in blue are back in town at Riverwalk Stadium, taking on the Biloxi Shuckers. It’s hero weekend, and this Saturday is Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond night, featuring a military appreciation jersey auction. The night will end with the Max fireworks show.

What about spending Sunday night on the water? The Harriott II has a special Mother’s Day dinner cruise. All moms will receive a special gift after boarding.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

SATURDAY 5.7

SUNDAY 5.8

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events.

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

