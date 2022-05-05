Advertise
Westbound lanes near Montgomery Regional Airport closed after crash

A two-vehicle crash has blocked lanes of U.S. Highway 80 near the Montgomery Regional Airport.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has blocked lanes of U.S. Highway 80, Selma Highway, near the Montgomery Regional Airport.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash has completed blocked the westbound lanes. The lanes will remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA says the officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation are on the scene assisting with traffic control. Motorists are encouraged use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Additional details surrounding the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

