Westbound lanes near Montgomery Regional Airport closed after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has blocked lanes of U.S. Highway 80, Selma Highway, near the Montgomery Regional Airport.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash has completed blocked the westbound lanes. The lanes will remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA says the officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation are on the scene assisting with traffic control. Motorists are encouraged use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Congestion on US80 EB @ MP 121.5 at Cantelou Rd in Hope Hull. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/h9duLRPZxL — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) May 5, 2022

Additional details surrounding the crash have not been released.

