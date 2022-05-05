Leaders to observe ‘National Day of Prayer’ at breakfast, bible reading marathon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday is the National Day of Prayer, a day designated by the United States Congress, asking people “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.”

On the first Thursday in May every year, local, state, and federal observances are organized by approximately 40,000 volunteers. His Vessel Ministries organized the Montgomery Prayer Breakfast.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. Each year since then, the president has signed a proclamation encouraging all Americans to pray on the first Thursday in May. The National Day of Prayer Task Force describes this day as a call for everyone to pray for guidance for our leaders and god’s grace.

This day has become a National Day of observance placed on all Hallmark calendars and observed annually.

The Montgomery Prayer Breakfast begins at 7 a.m., and Gov. Kay Ivey is scheduled to speak. A Bible reading marathon will follow the breakfast and continue through Saturday.

