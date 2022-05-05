Montgomery County sheriff explains policies to prevent escapes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The escape of a north Alabama inmate assisted by a corrections officer is grabbing the attention of many people, including Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.

“It happened and it shouldn’t have happened,” Cunningham said.

The sheriff explained that sometimes officers can get a little too friendly with those who are locked up. It can start by bringing in contraband, like cellphones, and evolve into something more severe.

“That’s how easy it is for an officer to turn bad,” he said.

That is why the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has policies in place to help keep criminals inside. It begins with training officers on topics such as how to properly move inmates from place to place. To exit the facility there must be written requests and appointments made.

High-profile suspects have to be escorted by more than one officer.

“We don’t allow anybody to go out alone with that type of, that kind of suspect,” Cunningham added.

While there are precautions in place, at the end of the day the sheriff said it ultimately comes down to bad actors, whether it be an inmate or a corrections officer.

He stresses it is always important to say something if you see something.

“She took advantage of the situation, and the policies that were broken, people didn’t say anything and allowed it to take place,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham added that multiple law enforcement agencies are working on this case.

If you have a tip or happen to see Vicky White and Casey White, he urges you to dial 911.

