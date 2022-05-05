Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

One dead after shooting at gas station on Hwy. 80 in Phenix City

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a late Wednesday night shooting on Highway 80 in Phenix City.

On May 4, Phenix City police were called to the scene of a Marathon gas station on Highway 80 in Phenix City.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Anthony Thomas. Sumbry says Thomas was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 2 a.m.

The homicide is being investigated by the Phenix City Police Department.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 7
Christy Shelton
2008 case being re-examined in Limestone County; family believes Casey White was involved
Montgomery mayor talks 'National Day of Prayer'
Montgomery mayor talks 'National Day of Prayer'
A mobile home was significantly damaged by a fire Thursday morning.
Man dead in mobile home fire Thursday