One dead after shooting at gas station on Hwy. 80 in Phenix City
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a late Wednesday night shooting on Highway 80 in Phenix City.
On May 4, Phenix City police were called to the scene of a Marathon gas station on Highway 80 in Phenix City.
According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Anthony Thomas. Sumbry says Thomas was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 2 a.m.
The homicide is being investigated by the Phenix City Police Department.
Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.