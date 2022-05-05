Pike Road woman unlocks dream with The Pastry Vault

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Dreams don’t come true without ups, downs and a bunch of hard work. But once a dream is realized, the feeling is incredibly rewarding. That’s the story of one woman and her pastry shop in Pike Road.

The cinnamon rolls that Oriana Robinson crafts up are nothing short of amazing. Some of them may not even look like cinnamon rolls with all the goodies on top.

But, these aren’t just any ordinary cinnamon rolls baked on a Saturday morning. They’re the result of a woman with a special dream and mission.

It all started with Robinson simply baking cinnamon rolls for her family. It quickly became countless late nights in the kitchen trying to get the recipe just right. Then came a move to Tacoma, Washington.

“That’s when I started selling them. Everyone was saying they were good...moved to Hawaii...that’s when they, you know, started booming a little,” said Robinson

Another move - this time back to central Alabama - brought her dream to reality.

“I woke up at like 12, 1 a.m. I woke my husband up... I just had a dream about doing different flavors of pastries, but then I guess since I was already doing cinnamon rolls, it sort of clicked. What if I did different flavored cinnamon rolls?” she said.

So The Pastry vault was born. But Robinson found out that mixing a job with her own personal business wasn’t going to work.

“I was like, you know what? Maybe it’s not meant for me to have a job. Let me do this, you know, full time. And I started doing all these flavors, you know what I mean, I boomed,” said Robinson.

It didn’t take long before another wrench was thrown into her life though. This one impacted everyone -- the COVID pandemic.

“It sort of slowed things down and all that, but, you know, I stayed at it. And here I am now. Still doing cinnamon rolls, I do pound cakes, cheesecakes, cakes, cupcakes, I do it all,” she said.

Now that the pastry vault is up and running, what are the go-to selections?

“I think the red velvet and the s’mores are sort of in competition with each other. And also, I get tons of orders for blueberry lemon pound cake. Like tons of orders for that one. And the banana pudding cheesecake,” Robinson said.

If you’re interested in ordering, her website has all you need and is easy to navigate.

