Police: Hungry boy abandoned by father found at Ozark hotel

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ozark man faces charges that he abandoned his six-year-old son, leaving him alone at a hotel where police found him hungry.

33-year-old Terrance Etheridge is charged with child abuse, following his capture in Montgomery, 80 miles northwest of Ozark.

Etheridge, per court records, is also known by the name Taneckqua Cliftina Etheridge.

Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward told WTVY that hotel management called officers after observing the child wandering about the Ozark hotel property on Sunday.

Ward said a search of the room the boy had been left in revealed no indication that his father, arrested a few hours later, planned to return.

Besides complaining of hunger, the boy had also urinated on himself, per court records.

He is in Department of Human Resources care, with the whereabouts of his mother apparently unknown.

Etheridge also faces an unrelated criminal mischief charge.

His booking photo is not available.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.