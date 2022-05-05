Police investigate shooting on Troy University campus

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a shooting Wednesday night on the campus of Troy University, according to campus Police Chief George Beaudry.

Troy University Police responded to reports of a fight and shots fired around 9:40 p.m. on the Shackelford Quad, Beaudry confirmed. That quad is surrounded by student dorm buildings.

Troy University's campus police are investigation a shooting that happened Wednesday night on Shackelford Quad.

The incident happened during an organized student event and involved between two and three shots, according to witnesses.

Officers arrived on the scene and quickly determined there was no active threat to the campus. No injuries were reported and the suspect/s have not been identified or arrested.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Troy University Police Department.

