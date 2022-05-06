18-wheeler fire blocking lanes of I-65 NB near Selma Highway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fire involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 65 northbound near Selma Highway has lanes blocked, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT is reporting the crash is blocking the right-hand lane and shoulder, but cameras show traffic is stopped in the area.

Additional details surrounding the fire have not been released. We have reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and expect delays.

