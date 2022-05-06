Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

18-wheeler fire blocking lanes of I-65 NB near Selma Highway

Tractor-trailer fire I-65 NB near Selma Highway.
Tractor-trailer fire I-65 NB near Selma Highway.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fire involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 65 northbound near Selma Highway has lanes blocked, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT is reporting the crash is blocking the right-hand lane and shoulder, but cameras show traffic is stopped in the area.

Additional details surrounding the fire have not been released. We have reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and expect delays.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Selma Highway near the Montgomery Regional Airport is blocked after a crash.
Prattville man dead after crash near Montgomery Regional Airport Thursday
Interstate highways with the most fatalities
Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound near the Mulberry exit may be delayed after a...
I-85 SB near Mulberry clear after crash
Multiple crashes have caused major delays on Interstate 85 most of Thursday.
I-85 reopens 6 hours after crash involving 18-wheeler