3 charged in Millbrook business burglary

Shemeria James, Terrell King and Jaelund Woods were charged in connection to a business...
Shemeria James, Terrell King and Jaelund Woods were charged in connection to a business burglary in Millbrook on May 5, 2022.(Source: Millbrook Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police say three people were arrested following an overnight burglary at a local business.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said officers responded to a burglary call in the 600 block of Deatsville Highway at about 1:37 a.m. Thursday. Johnson said the business had been forcibly entered and the owner reported that money and merchandise had been stolen.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and relayed suspect information to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Three suspects were caught during a traffic stop by Prattville police officers later that morning, Johnson said. According to the chief, the Prattville officers found that the people they had pulled over matched the description sent out by Millbrook. He said they also found evidence from the burglary.

The suspects arrested were Jaelund Woods, 23, Terrell L. King, 21, and Shemeria James, 25. All three are from Selma.

Each was charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal mischief. King was additionally charged with second-degree criminal tampering and obstructing a governmental operation.

Johnson said an infant was also in the vehicle when they were pulled over. That infant was turned over to a responsible party.

The three suspects were taken to the Elmore County jail, where they remain pending warrants.

The case remains an active investigation.

The chief said the suspects may be facing similar charges with other surrounding jurisdictions. He said King was apparently on bail for multiple felony charges at the time of his arrest Thursday morning.

“Our detectives have been contacted by multiple jurisdictions concerning these individuals and are in the process in assisting them in any way that we are able,” Johnson said in a news release.

