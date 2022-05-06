Advertise
Capital murder suspect arrested in Tuskegee shooting

Quentavious Niquel Howard is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Brantley Ford...
Quentavious Niquel Howard is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Brantley Ford Jr. on April 22, 2022.(Source: Tuskegee Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police have announced an arrest in a deadly shooting last month.

Quentavious Niquel Howard, 25, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old Brantley Ford Jr. Ford’s body was found in a car in the the 2600 block of West Martin L. King Highway on April 22.

Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said Howard shot Ford during a robbery.

The chief said Howard was living in Opelika. Ford was from Montgomery.

“I would like to thank the agents of the State Bureau of Investigation, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, and US Marshalls Task Force, Auburn and Opelika Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff Office for their assistance with this case and all our previous major cases,” Jordan said in a news release.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

