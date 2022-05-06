Capital murder suspect arrested in Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police have announced an arrest in a deadly shooting last month.

Quentavious Niquel Howard, 25, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old Brantley Ford Jr. Ford’s body was found in a car in the the 2600 block of West Martin L. King Highway on April 22.

Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said Howard shot Ford during a robbery.

The chief said Howard was living in Opelika. Ford was from Montgomery.

“I would like to thank the agents of the State Bureau of Investigation, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, and US Marshalls Task Force, Auburn and Opelika Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff Office for their assistance with this case and all our previous major cases,” Jordan said in a news release.

