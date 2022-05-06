Advertise
City of Montgomery, County to host small business seminar

By Bethany Davis
May. 6, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week is National Small Business Week, an annual event hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration to recognize small business owners around the country.

According to the small business administration, small businesses are defined as those that employ fewer than 500 people. Small businesses account for half of America’s workforce, and more new jobs come from small businesses than any other source. They are vital to keeping America running.

Small business week is about Recognizing their outstanding service, innovation, and development and helping them continue to grow and thrive. The Montgomery City and County Small and Minority Owned Business Initiative will host “Doing Business with the City and County of Montgomery” Friday at 10 a.m. at city hall.

The event seeks to increase participation by small and minority-owned businesses in City and County contracts and services. The Small & Minority Owned Business Initiative is a joint venture between the City of Montgomery and Montgomery County, under the leadership of Mayor Steven L. Reed and members of the Montgomery City Council and County Commission.

During this free, public seminar, representatives from the City of Montgomery’s Procurement and License & Revenue Departments and the County’s Procurement Department will provide detailed information on the bidding, licensing, and procurement processes. They will also address questions and concerns from local business owners and entrepreneurs. Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed and Montgomery County Commission Vice-Chair Doug Singleton will welcome and greet those in attendance.

For more information, visit montgomeryal.gov.

