Alabama DHR discusses daycare facility policies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two of three Prattville daycare workers charged with child abuse were in court Thursday. Alice Sorrells, and Leah Livingston both made their appearance, before Judge Joy Booth. Susan Baker, who is also charged, didn’t appear in court, because she already posted bail. Each had a $55,000 cash bond. Later in the morning, Sorrells made bail.

The daycare at the Journey Church of the River Region is where authorities say the abuse happened. It’s listed as a license-exempt daycare facility on the DHR website.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources can’t comment on the Prattville facility but have confirmed it is a license-exempt facility. We asked the DHR about the policies regarding license-exempt facilities.

There are a number of steps a daycare must take before opening their doors.

“So they’ll need a fire approval, they’ll need a public health approval, and then they’ll need their local zoning board approval, and that’s before anything is done with us,” said Bernard Houston, Director for Child Care Services, Alabama Department of Human Resources.

The rigorous process doesn’t stop there, according to the DHR.

“Once it comes to us, the consultants will go out and look at the facility. And there’s a whole list of things that we’re looking for, and also depends on how many children the applicant is seeking to be licensed for,” said Houston. “The the grand takeaway, the salient point is, it’s all based on health and safety.”

In Alabama, there are licensed daycare facilities and license-exempt daycare facilities. Licensed facilities are required to follow certain health/safety standards, performance standards and are subject to annual inspections. License exempt status means they claim a religious exemption. While they are required to follow health/ safety standards they do not have to abide by the state’s performance standards and are not inspected on a regular basis.

“The only time that we would monitor an exempt facility for anything would be if there’s a complaint filed. And even then we’re investigating based on performance standards, but we don’t monitor them in terms of revoking and or resending a license because they’re not licensed,” said Houston.

Houston says when it comes to incidents of child abuse and neglect that are reported, that’s handled by the district attorney in that county.

“So what would happen, if it’s an exempt facility, whatever that and depending on the nature of it, that will be raised to the DA’s office for prosecution because we don’t have prosecutorial authority, that would be determined by your local DA,” said Houston.

And for parents when choosing a childcare center he offers this advice.

“Even if someone has told you that whatever childcare center is really great, I would advise them, you know, go a few times and tour, have your own opportunity to spend a little time there, watch, get a feel for whether or not teachers are really engaging with students, you know, have an opportunity to form your own opinion,” said Houston.

DHR has a Day Care Directory website for parents to see what daycares are licensed and exempt in our state. You can also request deficiency reports and incident reports.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.