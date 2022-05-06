Dog who bit Autauga County resident tests positive for rabies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning to Autauga County residents to ensure their pets are vaccinated after a dog tested positive for rabies.

According to ADPH, the dog, which was not tame, bit a resident north of the Booth Community and the Posey Crossroads Community. The bite happened on the resident’s porch steps after the dog showed aggression toward the resident and their pets.

ADPH says the dog bite incident happened several miles west of an area where a rabid fox attacked a resident and their pets.

“This should be a stern reminder that all pets should be properly vaccinated against rabies, given the circumstances of two rabid animals now in the same general area,” Dr. Dee W. Jones, State Public Health Veterinarian, said. “It is not unusual to see clusters of rabies cases in wild animals and strays during this time of year.”

Alabama state law requires dogs, cats and ferrets 12 weeks or older to be up to date with their rabies vaccination. Rabies vaccines are also available for horses and other livestock if a veterinarian recommends.

In addition to vaccination, ADPH says residents should take the following precautions to avoid possible exposure to rabies:

Do not allow pets to run loose; confine them within a fenced-in area or with a leash.

Do not leave uneaten pet food or scraps near your residence.

Do not illegally feed or keep wildlife as pets.

Do not go near wildlife or domestic animals acting strangely or unusually.

Caution children not to go near any stray or wild animal, regardless of its behavior.

ADPH is working with local veterinarians and the county rabies officer to get animals vaccinated. Dr. Allison Trotter, Autauga County rabies officer, will be holding a vaccine clinic on Saturday at various locations throughout Autauga County. The fee for rabies vaccination is $12 per animal.

For specific locations and times, please contact her at (334) 365-7543.

