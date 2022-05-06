Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A driver has suffered serious injuries after a crash in Montgomery Friday.

According to Montgomery police, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Northern Boulevard near Contractor Drive. At the scene, officers found a driver who has sustained life-threatening injuries.

Pictures from the crash show the vehicle upside down in the ditch.

The driver, police say, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information surrounding the crash has been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.