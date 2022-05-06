Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital; 8 deaths reported

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged after a massive explosion.(Source: CNN)
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVANA (AP) — A powerful explosion apparently caused by a gas leak has blown away much of the outer walls from a five-star hotel in the heart of Cuba’s capital, and officials report at least eight people have died.

But no tourists were lodged at the 96-room Hotel Saratoga because it was undergoing renovations.

That’s according to Havana Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata, speaking to the Communist Party newspaper Granma.

Officials say about a dozen people are missing and searchers are hunting for anyone trapped.

A school next door was evacuated after the blast and no pupils were reported hurt.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Katie Wright, center, stands beside activist Toshira Garraway and her son, Damik Bryant, during...
Daunte Wright’s mother briefly detained after recording traffic stop
Bin full of emergency supplies.
Home’s hidden room has big reveal on video
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
UN races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases