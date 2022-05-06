First Alert: Tracking showers, potential severe storms today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A late Spring cold front is inching closer to Alabama as we speak... so far this morning, rain and rumbles have only impact a few spots in southwestern portions of our area. More activity is expected to come as the day progresses; the cores of these storms later this morning into the early afternoon could produce spotty areas of large hail and/or damaging wind. With there being some wind shear present in the atmosphere, a few tornadoes are also possible. It’s important to note that not everyone will experience severe weather because in some places it won’t even rain! But, problem areas are likely to develop between 8am and 4pm.

It won’t rain all day, but the chance of getting wet is high. Some of the storms will have the potential to become strong to severe given the ingredients that will be in place over our part of the state. This won’t be your typical springtime severe weather event with an elevated tornado risk, though.

Strong to potential severe storms could impact parts of central and south Alabama... (WSFA 12 News)

These storms will mainly be capable of producing strong to damaging wind gusts, hail to the size of quarters and heavy rain. The tornado threat, while not zero, is very low.

Behind the front it will turn noticeably less humid for the weekend and early next week. We’ve hit the time of year where the humidity doesn’t go away, but it can drop a bit behind any cold fronts that make it through Alabama.

With the lower humidity, conditions will dry out this weekend just in time for Mother’s Day. Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will reach the lower 80s on Saturday and the middle 80s on Sunday. Overnight lows will be more comfortable in the 50s to low 60s.

A slightly cooler, less muggy weekend ahead of more sunshine and heat next week! (WSFA 12 News)

Dry weather rolls on into next week with afternoon high temperatures going from the mid-80s on Mother’s Day to the upper 80s beginning Monday. Unfortunately the humidity does creep up as next week progresses. That could eventually lead to a chance of showers and storms by mid-week.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.