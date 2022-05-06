Food for Thought 5/5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High scores

San Marcos of Pike Road (9593 Vaughn Rd.): 98

Holt Street Grocery (1301 S. Holt St.): 98

Ramer Cafe (4879 Highway 94): 97

LaQuinta Inn & Suites (10095 Chantilly Parkway): 97

Renaissance Montgomery Hotel Convention Center (201 Tallapoosa St.): 97

McDonald’s (2621 E. South Blvd.): 97

Low scores

El Chido (152 N. Burbank): 88

Priority item: Mold in ice machine

Trader’s Island (11971 Troy Highway): 87

Priority items: Food not protected from contamination, food in warmer at improper temperature, not hot water at hand sink

231 Fuel Stop (7249 Troy Highway): 85

Priority item: Mold in ice machine

Wishbone Cafe (6667 Atlanta Highway): 81

Priority items: Food in reach-in cooler at improper temperature, food in warmer at improper temperature, no test strips to check sanitizer levels in dishwasher

