Gov. Ivey offering $5,000 rewards for information about Vicky and Casey White

Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Kay Ivey(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey is offering rewards to anyone with information that will lead to the apprehension and arrest of Vicky and Casey White.

In a release from the governor’s office, Gov. Ivey is offering $5,000 to anyone with information that will lead to the apprehension and arrest of Casey White and Vicky White.

Gov. Ivey issued the following statement about the rewards:

“Both Casey White and Vicky White pose a major threat to the public, and they must be apprehended. I am pleased to offer this support as law enforcement works diligently to get these dangerous criminals behind bars.”

