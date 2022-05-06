Juvenile charged with manslaughter in February Brundidge shooting

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green says a grand jury has returned an indictment in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this year. That person has now been arrested.

Police say the teen victim, identified as Jacorian Toney, was found in the 800 block of Galloway Road during the early morning hours of Feb. 13. Toney later died at the hospital.

Investigators said the gun was accidently discharged, and that four other juveniles were involved.

On Friday, Green sent a news release saying one of the four was taken into custody on the manslaughter indictment. He said the other three juveniles were also arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence.

None of the juvenile suspects were named.

A statement from the Brundidge Police Department says, “Chief Green sends his prayers for all the families involved in this tragedy.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.