Man dead after Friday Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police responded to the 3500 block of Dalraida Court on May 6, 2022, regarding a...
Montgomery police responded to the 3500 block of Dalraida Court on May 6, 2022, regarding a person shot.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the 3500 block of Dalraida Court around 12:30 p.m. regarding a person shot. At the scene, they found an adult male victim.

Coleman said the victim was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

