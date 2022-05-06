Montgomery abortion clinic reacts to leaked Supreme Court draft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “Abortion 4 Ever” is etched in chalk in front of the People Organizing for Women’s Empowerment & Rights House in Montgomery. It operates as a safe place for woman can go before receiving an abortion.

Volunteers at the P.O.W.E.R. House seek to comfort patients by escorting them next door to Reproductive Health Services, Montgomery’s only abortion clinic.

“We use big umbrellas cause some of our protestors take pictures and put them on social media,” executive director Mia Raven said.

The advocate explained that they want to make the trip as easy as possible, but it could soon be more difficult. A leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could threaten the clinic.

“When they failed to act on the Texas ban last year, I knew it was coming,” Raven said.

Reproductive Health Services released the following statement:

“We would like to clarify that Justice Alito’s draft opinion, while unsurprising but still devastating, is just that – a draft. As of now, it in no way affects our ability to provide abortion services until the official decision is released.

“Reproductive Health Services will continue to provide safe and compassionate abortion care for every person who walks through our doors until the very last second that we are legally allowed to do so.

“We would like to take this moment to ask our allies to contact your U.S. Senator now to urge passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act (HR 3755), which has passed the House and would codify the protections of Roe v. Wade.”

The Supreme Court’s decision would leave the legality of abortion up to individual states. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey hopes Roe v. Wade is overturned.

“We’ll continue fighting for the unborn lives in our great state and will always be for the sanctity of life,” Ivey said.

Advocates with the P.O.W.E.R. House said even if the procedure is banned, they aren’t going anywhere.

“If someone needs an abortion, and they have to go out of state, they’ll be able to contact us,” Raven said.

Once again, this is a draft opinion. A final decision is not expected for a few months.

