Roadway open after multi-vehicle crash involving school bus on U.S. 280 in Lee Co.

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The roadway is reopen after a multiple vehicle crash involving a school bus in Lee County.

On May 6, at approximately 7:20 a.m., a crash involving a school bus near the intersection of U.S. 280 and Lee Road 257 left the road closed until approximately 10 a.m.

It is confirmed at this time that the bus is a Lee County School District bus.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the crash and if there are any injuries.

ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation.

