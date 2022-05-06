Roadway open after multi-vehicle crash involving school bus on U.S. 280 in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The roadway is reopen after a multiple vehicle crash involving a school bus in Lee County.

On May 6, at approximately 7:20 a.m., a crash involving a school bus near the intersection of U.S. 280 and Lee Road 257 left the road closed until approximately 10 a.m.

It is confirmed at this time that the bus is a Lee County School District bus.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the crash and if there are any injuries.

ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation.

