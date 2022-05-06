Advertise
New Wetumpka apparel manufacturing plant is hiring

BELLA+CANVAS is hiring for its new plant in Wetumpka.
BELLA+CANVAS is hiring for its new plant in Wetumpka.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - BELLA+CANVAS is looking for employees for its new facility in Wetumpka.

The apparel company will be accepting in-person applications at its Wetumpka plant located at 3145 Elmore Rd. beginning on May 10 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Applicants should be prepared to interview and take a plant tour.

BELLA+CANVAS is looking to hire cutter operators, spreader operators, fabric coordinators, shipping and receiving positions, warehouse support and general labor, human resources, office assistants, cutting quality control and fabric quality control. Salaries start at $15 per hour with average annual wages of $46,000 per year, plus benefits.

For full job descriptions, refer to the AIDT website.

“This state-of-the-art facility is not what most people envision when you think of textiles,” said Delfino Barragan, BELLA+CANVAS’ operations manager. “We offer a clean and safe work environment with a great opportunity for advancement through our promote-from-within philosophy. Our employment package includes medical, dental, and vision insurance, 401(k), numerous employee resources, and employee discounts.”

