Smiths Station teacher arrested after taking inappropriate photos of female student, police say

David Edward Gregory
David Edward Gregory(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Smiths Station teacher has been arrested after allegations of taking inappropriate pictures of a female student.

On May 5, Lee County Sheriff’s school resource deputies were made aware of this incident.

Officers contacted the teacher, 60-year-old David Edward Gregory, and obtained evidence that resulted in his arrest.

Gregory was charged with one count of voyeurism in the first degree, a class C felony.

The suspect was taken into the Lee County Detention Center but released later that night after posting bond.

According to authorities, this investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are probable.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

