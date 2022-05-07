Advertise
2 charged with manslaughter in Coosa County shooting

Kendartus Hale (left) and Erskin McKinney Jr. (right), both from Sylacauga, have been charged...
Kendartus Hale (left) and Erskin McKinney Jr. (right), both from Sylacauga, have been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Malik Holtzclaw, of the Goodwater area.(Source: Coosa County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have been charged in a deadly shooting in Goodwater Thursday, Coosa County Sheriff’s deputies say.

Kendrius Hale, 27, and Erskin McKinney Jr., 27, both from Sylacauga, have been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Malik Holtzclaw of the Goodwater area.

Coosa County jail records show bail for each suspect at $100,000. McKinney has made bail while Hale remains incarcerated as of Friday night, according to the jail.

Deputies say the Goodwater Police Department was notified of several shots being fired on Highland Street around 10:57 p.m. Holtzclaw was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Russell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, deputies say.

Goodwater Police Chief Corey Shaw asked for the sheriff’s office’s assistance in the case.

An investigation into the incident is underway. If you have any information regarding the shooting, please contact the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-377-4922.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

