Alabama law awarding honorary degree to civil rights lawyer

Attorney Fred Gray of Tuskegee will be awarded an honorary doctor of laws degree during the law...
Attorney Fred Gray of Tuskegee will be awarded an honorary doctor of laws degree during the law school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday afternoon. The university announced the honor in a statement.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A civil rights lawyer who once fought to desegregate the University of Alabama is now receiving an honorary degree from the school.

Attorney Fred Gray of Tuskegee will be awarded an honorary doctor of laws degree during the law school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday afternoon. The university announced the honor in a statement.

The 91-year-old Gray once helped represent Vivian Malone Jones and James Hood in their attempt to desegregate the university. They enrolled as the first Black students in 1963 after then-Gov. George C. Wallace staged his “stand in the schoolhouse door” against racial integration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

