A bit cool tonight, sunny and seasonal for Mother’s Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a tranquil start to the weekend. The area has contended with a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Afternoon highs have warmed into the 70s and 80s area wide with a bit of a northwest breeze.

Tonight will be on the cooler than normal side. Expect fair skies with lows in the 50s. Winds will remain breezy, out of the northwest around 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Winds are expected to diminish past midnight, becoming more light out of the north.

Mother’s Day is looking pleasant. Sunday we will keep with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s across Central and South Alabama. Winds tomorrow will be out of the north around 5 mph. Sunday night is looking calm and quiet, with lows near 60 degrees and light winds out of the east.

This stretch of dry, sunny and seasonal temperatures continues for Monday. Afternoon highs will again warm into the 80s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s under clear skies.

Tuesday temperatures will ramp up, highs are back near 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Clear conditions continue into Tuesday night with lows in the 60s.

Wednesday will also be on the hotter than normal side. Afternoon highs will soar near 90 degrees with sunny skies. Lows will hover in the middle 60s under mostly clear conditions.

Thursday we will see partly to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows in the 60s under fair conditions.

A few extra clouds will move into the area on Friday. Right now, there is a very low end chance for a shower or two on Friday. Afternoon highs will remain in the 80s and overnight lows will stay in the lower to middle 60s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out Friday night either.

Saturday is looking much like Friday. Afternoon highs will warm into the 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out, all thanks to a disturbance spinning close to our region.

