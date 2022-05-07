Advertise
Covington County jail officer arrested, accused of sex with inmate

Christopher Lee Bramble, a former correctional officer in Covington County, is charged with...
Christopher Lee Bramble, a former correctional officer in Covington County, is charged with custodial sexual misconduct.(Source: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its own employees.

The sheriff’s office has reported the arrest of 21-year-old correctional officer Christopher Lee Bramble. He is charged with custodial sexual misconduct, a Class C felony.

In a news release, Sheriff Blake Turman said this follows an investigation of alleged inappropriate behavior from Bramble. The sheriff said they learned that Bramble engaged in sexual activity with an inmate on two separate occasions.

Bramble was immediately fired and booked into the county jail on $100,000 bail.

“Correctional officers are held to the same standards as law enforcement officers. Much has been said about the employee turnover rate; however, it is my position that I would rather be short staffed than ignore crimes, policy violations, and/or employee misconduct such as this. Not all employee misconduct or subpar performance results in a criminal charge, but I will continue to ensure that Covington County has the best Deputies and Corrections Officers available by maintaining a high standard of conduct. As Sheriff, I will always take necessary action when employees violate these standards,” Turman said in the release.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

