CrimeStoppers explains search for wanted individuals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Escaped inmate Casey White and former corrections officer Vicky White are still on the run, but a simple phone call could bring them in.

“So far this year, we’ve probably received about 2,100 tips,” said Ray Wagner, director of law enforcement relations at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Of those 2,100 tips, he said about 200 have led to an arrest. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers helps around 120 law enforcement agencies across 27 counties put criminals behind bars.

“We’re pretty confident that in time Casey White, as well as Vicky White, will be captured because again, the public is one of the most important tools to help catch these criminals,” Wagner said.

The group is urging people to report suspicious activity. While the pair’s getaway car has been found in Tennessee, the two could be anywhere.

“They headed north from here, now after Friday afternoon when they abandoned that car, which direction they headed from there we don’t know,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said during a news conference.

CrimeStoppers shared that when criminals are on the run, they do not typically stray too far. They explain most are a creature of habit.

“Family’s important to a lot of people,” Wagner added. “So normally they do go out, but a lot of times they stay around places that they know and familiar with.”

Those who see Casey White or Vicky White, who are not related, should stay away because they are considered armed and dangerous.

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody. (WBRC)

For those reluctant to pick up the phone, CrimeStoppers said callers can stay anonymous.

You can dial 215-STOP or 334-215-7867. Information received will be passed along to the U.S. Marshals Service, which is investigating this case.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.