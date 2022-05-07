Hoover man unites with daughter after 47 years apart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A long lost father-daughter duo found each other after 47 years apart through a popular DNA website.

“We don’t refer to 23andMe anymore,” said John O’Malley. “We call it 23andUs. It brought a lot of happiness in our lives.”

Just a few years ago, John O’Malley and Maureen Regin Laughlin were strangers. One decision to join 23andMe changed everything for the two.

“My parents are my parents and my siblings are my siblings but I don’t look like them,” said Laughlin. “So where did I come from?”

She was adopted and wanted to learn more about her family history. John says he joined the website because he was researching his father.

“I hit the button and it came up and it said, ‘Holy smokes! You got a 50% gene match here.’” said O’Malley. “So I immediately turned off the computer!”

For 47 years, O’Malley had no idea Laughlin existed until 2019.

“I sent her an email and just said, ‘Here I am. We can take it as easy as you want. Whatever approach you want to take, that’s fine with me,’” said O’Malley. He provided that very first email to WBRC FOX6. You can view it below.

John O'Malley shared his very first email to Maureen in 2019. (John O'Malley)

“I was completely shocked!” said Laughlin. “Having a birth mother that doesn’t want to have anything to do with me and then having somebody just show up and say, ‘I am your dad.’ I didn’t know how to react.”

After a few weeks, Laughlin says she finally responded and they emailed for months.

“I sent Reen a list of what I would consider some of my traits, good and bad, and I think we probably matched on at least 90% of them, probably higher,” said O’Malley. “It just matched like you can’t believe. It’s like the match game!”

Now, this father-daughter match is inseparable.

John O’Malley lives in Hoover, Alabama and Maureen Laughlin lives in Fort Worth, Texas. Even living states away, they make trips to see each other.

“It has probably been the easiest thing, once getting through the whats, that I have probably done in my life,” said Laughlin.

Unfortunately, her adoptive parents passed recently but O’Malley says now she found someone else who cares.

“If it wasn’t for the strives that have been taken today, I might never have found him and he might never have found me and I would’ve missed out on a really great person,” said Laughlin.

They both say if anyone is searching for a long lost family member, to not give up. You never know who might be out there.

