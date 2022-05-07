Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Hoover man unites with daughter after 47 years apart

Father and daughter unite after 47 years
By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A long lost father-daughter duo found each other after 47 years apart through a popular DNA website.

“We don’t refer to 23andMe anymore,” said John O’Malley. “We call it 23andUs. It brought a lot of happiness in our lives.”

Just a few years ago, John O’Malley and Maureen Regin Laughlin were strangers. One decision to join 23andMe changed everything for the two.

“My parents are my parents and my siblings are my siblings but I don’t look like them,” said Laughlin. “So where did I come from?”

She was adopted and wanted to learn more about her family history. John says he joined the website because he was researching his father.

“I hit the button and it came up and it said, ‘Holy smokes! You got a 50% gene match here.’” said O’Malley. “So I immediately turned off the computer!”

For 47 years, O’Malley had no idea Laughlin existed until 2019.

“I sent her an email and just said, ‘Here I am. We can take it as easy as you want. Whatever approach you want to take, that’s fine with me,’” said O’Malley. He provided that very first email to WBRC FOX6. You can view it below.

John O'Malley shared his very first email to Maureen in 2019.
John O'Malley shared his very first email to Maureen in 2019.(John O'Malley)

“I was completely shocked!” said Laughlin. “Having a birth mother that doesn’t want to have anything to do with me and then having somebody just show up and say, ‘I am your dad.’ I didn’t know how to react.”

After a few weeks, Laughlin says she finally responded and they emailed for months.

“I sent Reen a list of what I would consider some of my traits, good and bad, and I think we probably matched on at least 90% of them, probably higher,” said O’Malley. “It just matched like you can’t believe. It’s like the match game!”

Now, this father-daughter match is inseparable.

John O’Malley lives in Hoover, Alabama and Maureen Laughlin lives in Fort Worth, Texas. Even living states away, they make trips to see each other.

“It has probably been the easiest thing, once getting through the whats, that I have probably done in my life,” said Laughlin.

Unfortunately, her adoptive parents passed recently but O’Malley says now she found someone else who cares.

“If it wasn’t for the strives that have been taken today, I might never have found him and he might never have found me and I would’ve missed out on a really great person,” said Laughlin.

They both say if anyone is searching for a long lost family member, to not give up. You never know who might be out there.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

The new video shows Vicky White at a Quality Inn the night before Casey White's escape
New video of Vicky White released
Attorney Fred Gray of Tuskegee will be awarded an honorary doctor of laws degree during the law...
Alabama law awarding honorary degree to civil rights lawyer
A woman has died two days after a wreck on Highway 231 in Montgomery County Thursday, according...
Woman dies days after Montgomery County crash
Hwy. 431 SB in Barbour County reopens after major crash
Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 9