Hwy. 431 SB in Barbour County closed after major crash

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A portion of Highway 431 in Barbour County is closed after a major crash Saturday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle happened around 9:30 a.m. at mile marker 58 near County Road 40. Southbound lanes of Highway 431 are blocked near mile marker 56 - close to the rest area.

Drivers will have to seek an alternative route.

We’ll provide updates as crews clear the scene and reopen the road.

