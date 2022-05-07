Advertise
Hwy. 431 SB in Barbour County closed after major crash

(Crash)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A portion of Highway 431 in Barbour County is closed after a major crash Saturday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle happened around 9:30 a.m. at mile marker 58 near County Road 40. Southbound lanes of Highway 431 are blocked near mile marker 56 - close to the rest area.

Drivers will have to seek an alternative route.

We’ll provide updates as crews clear the scene and reopen the road.

