Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Search underway at Lake Harding in Alabama for possible drowning

((Source: WTVM))
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Search efforts are underway following a drowning at Lake Harding in Alabama.

Officers received calls at approximately 4:30 CT about the incident.

Officials say a boater heard screaming and went out to assist the victims.

The boater was able to rescue a six-year-old boy. However, he was unable to save his father.

According to Sheriff Jay Jones, the father went into the lake to save his son from near-drowning.

The incident occurred in the Halawakee Creek area, east of the Chattahoochee Valley Railroad trestle.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and dive teams are assisting in the search and are expected to be at the scene for the next few hours.

No body has been discovered as of yet.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

The new video shows Vicky White at a Quality Inn the night before Casey White's escape
New video of Vicky White released
The new video shows Vicky White at a Quality Inn the night before Casey White's escape
New video of Vicky White the night before disappearance
Attorney Fred Gray of Tuskegee will be awarded an honorary doctor of laws degree during the law...
Alabama law awarding honorary degree to civil rights lawyer
A woman has died two days after a wreck on Highway 231 in Montgomery County Thursday, according...
Woman dies days after Montgomery County crash
Hwy. 431 SB in Barbour County reopens after major crash