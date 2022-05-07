Tracking tranquil weather for both Saturday and Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Location is key when it comes to cloud coverage and how warm you get on Saturday. An area of low pressure will be spinning just to our northeast, that will be close enough to give parts of East Central Alabama cloudy conditions, while the remainder of the area will see sunshine.

Those who stay socked in with the clouds will struggle to warm into the 70s. While those who see sunshine, will warm into the 80s. Winds will be breezy out of the west around 5 to 15 mph. Clouds will diminish overnight and lows will fall into the middle 50s with northwest winds around 5 to 15 mph. Gusts Saturday night could be as high as 20 mph.

Mother’s Day on Sunday is looking picture perfect. We are forecasting lots of sunshine and just a few fair weather clouds. Highs will warm back into the lower to middle 80s with light winds around 5 mph. Sunday night, skies remain clear with lows right around 60 degrees.

The heat returns for the week ahead. Afternoon highs on Monday will soar into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will only cool into the lower 60s under clear conditions.

Tuesday we warm near 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will lower into the middle 60s under clear skies.

Wednesday is also looking on the hot side. Afternoon highs again soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Lows will fall into the middle 60s under fair skies.

Thursday is also looking partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs back into the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s with fair skies.

The trend of pleasant weather will stick around for Friday. Few more clouds are in the forecast for Friday with afternoon highs warming into the middle 80s.

Right now, we are keeping a very low rain chance on Thursday and Friday. Long range forecast models are showing a possible low pressure system that will potentially move in from the east late week. If it does, we will see increased rain chances, if it ends up remaining east of our area for longer, rain chances will remain low. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the First Alert Weather Team.

