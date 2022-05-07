Advertise
Woman dies days after Montgomery County crash

A woman has died two days after a wreck on Highway 231 in Montgomery County Thursday, according...
A woman has died two days after a wreck on Highway 231 in Montgomery County Thursday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has died two days after a wreck on Highway 231 in Montgomery County Thursday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

According to ALEA, the wreck happened around 12:45 p.m. near mile marker 94, about 14 miles north of Troy. Karen Bradford, 73, of Covington, Tennessee, was seriously injured when she tried to cross the roadway in a 2016 Nissan Murano which was hit by a 2018 Toyota Highlander.

Troopers said Bradford was taken to Baptist Medical Center South. She died from her injuries on Saturday.

No further information was released as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

