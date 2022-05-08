4 injured in 3 unrelated overnight Montgomery shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that left four people injured from late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Two of the victims are minors.

According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, the first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Police and fire medics responded to the 1700 block of Upper Wetumpka Road on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a juvenile male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

A short time later, a second juvenile male victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment, also of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators have since determined both victims were shot in 1600 block of Lyndle Road.

Several hours later at around 1:15 a.m., first responders were called to the 3100 block of Mcgehee Road where they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

That shooting was followed by another less than an hour later when, around 1:55 a.m., police and medics were called to the 3800 block of Davenport Parkway. This shooting also resulted in a man suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No motives have been released in any of the three cases. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.