Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Body of drowning victim recovered from Lake Harding in Lee County

By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered from Lake Harding, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday afternoon.

A man, who authorities have yet to identify, went into the lake Friday to save his son from nearly drowning, according to Sheriff Jay Jones.

A boater reportedly heard screams and was able to rescue a 6-year-old boy, but was unable to save the father. Several agencies participated in the search efforts throughout the weekend.

Officials say search teams using sonar-based instruments pointed divers to the victim’s location.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Derrion Jordan was last seen wearing a red shirt with khaki shorts at about 4 p.m. on Saturday....
Missing 10-year-old sought by Montgomery police
Primary elections in Alabama are quickly approaching, and WSFA 12 News wants to keep you...
Primary candidate profiles to air on WSFA 12 News in coming days
The Flimp Festival is back for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts holds 2022 Flimp Festival
Alabama Kidney Foundation raises money for patients
Alabama Kidney Foundation raises money for patients