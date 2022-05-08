Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man charged for selling fentanyl to man who died of an overdose, sheriff’s office says

58-year-old William "Dean" Lively was arrested and charged with homicide after Florida police...
58-year-old William "Dean" Lively was arrested and charged with homicide after Florida police say he sold fentanyl to a man who died from an overdose.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man who sold fentanyl to a man who later died from an overdose has been charged with homicide resulting from the unlawful distribution of fentanyl.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 58-year-old William “Dean” Lively Wednesday on a warrant related to the victim’s death in November.

Investigators with the department said the victim purchased what he thought was heroin from Lively. He injected the substance when he returned home.

The man’s wife, who drove him to purchase the heroin, later left to go to a convenience store. When she returned, investigators said she found her husband unresponsive.

Investigators said the wife contacted Lively via text messages and phone calls, requesting Narcan and help.

Lively reportedly asked if the man was ok. She told him later that her husband had died.

After an autopsy was conducted, police said the victim’s death was from accidental acute drug toxicity, with the substances identified as fentanyl and alprazolam.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Havana hotel toll rises to 30; dogs search for survivors
Primary elections in Alabama are quickly approaching, and WSFA 12 News wants to keep you...
Primary candidate profiles to air on WSFA 12 News in coming days
A general view of the video screen of G7 leaders during a video-conference on Ukraine at the...
G-7 leaders mark VE Day stressing unity, support for Ukraine
The Flimp Festival is back for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts holds 2022 Flimp Festival