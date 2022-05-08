Advertise
Mobile woman killed in Lowndes County crash

A south Alabama woman has died following a Saturday evening crash in Lowndes County, according...
A south Alabama woman has died following a Saturday evening crash in Lowndes County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama woman has died following a Saturday evening crash in Lowndes County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Jaylyn T. Jackson, 23, of Mobile, was killed when the 2012 Nissan Altima she was driving struck a 2019 GMC Yukon driven by Charles W. Hicks, 45, of Grove Hill. Jackson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, ALEA noted, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Alabama 21 and Lowndes County 7, near the 102 mile marker. That’s about 17 miles south of Hayneville.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

