Primary candidate profiles to air on WSFA 12 News in coming days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Primary elections in Alabama are quickly approaching, and WSFA 12 News wants to keep you informed about who the candidates are and what platform they’re running on.

Over the next two weeks, we’ll be introducing you to candidates from Alabama’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races.

Each profile will highlight the candidate and important issues on their platform.

Alabama’s primary elections are set for May 24. You can find sample ballots for each county here.

Here is when you can watch each candidate’s profile on WSFA 12 News:

U.S. Senate race profiles will air during the following times:

Republican Primary

May 9, 2022

6 p.m. will feature Lillie Boddie and Katie Britt

10 p.m. will feature Mo Brooks

May 10, 2022

6 p.m. will feature Karla DuPriest and Mike Durant

10 p.m. will feature Jake Schafer

Democratic Primary

May 11, 2022

6 p.m. will feature Will Boyd and Brandaun Dean

10 p.m. will feature Lanny Jackson

Alabama gubernatorial race profiles will air during the following times:

Republican Primary

May 12, 2022

6 p.m. will feature Lindy Blanchard

10 p.m. will feature Lew Burdette

May 13, 2022

6 p.m. will feature Stacy George and Kay Ivey

10 p.m. will feature Tim James

May 16, 2022

6 p.m. will feature Donald Jones

10 p.m. will feature Dean Odle

May 17, 2022

6 p.m. will feature Dave Thomas

10 p.m. will feature Dean Young

Democratic Primary

May 18, 2022

6 p.m. will feature Yolanda Flowers

10 p.m. will feature Patricia Jamieson

May 19, 2022

6 p.m. will feature Arthur Kennedy

10 p.m. will feature Chad “Chig” Martin

May 20, 2022

6pm will feature Malika Sander-Fortier

10 p.m. will feature Doug “New Blue” Smith

