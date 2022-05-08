Quiet weather pattern for the week ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a picture perfect Mother’s Day weather wise. Sunshine has been in abundance and afternoon highs warmed into the 70s and 80s along with a north wind.

WSFA First Alert Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

Tonight, skies remain mostly clear and lows will cool into the 50s and 60s region wide. Winds will become a bit breezy overnight due to high pressure building into the southeast. Expect east winds around 5 to 10 mph with gusts as highs as 20 mph at times.

This stretch of dry, sunny and seasonal temperatures continues for Monday. Afternoon highs will again warm into the 80s under mostly sunny skies and east winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s under clear skies and light to calm winds.

Tuesday will be another mainly sunny day. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s with east winds around 5 mph. Clear conditions continue into Tuesday night with lows near 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be a bit warmer than normal. Afternoon highs will soar near 90 degrees with sunny conditions. Lows will hover in the middle 60s under a fair sky.

Thursday we will see partly to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows in the 60s under fair conditions.

A few extra clouds will move into the area on Friday. Afternoon highs will remain in the 80s and overnight lows will stay in the lower to middle 60s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out during the day and night on Friday.

The weekend ahead is looking warm. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are forecasted to warm into the 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will remain in the 60s this weekend.

Right now, there is a very low end chance for rain as forecast models are still ironing out the system we are tracking this weekend. We will continue to adjust rain chances this week as forecast guidance gets a better grip on our next storm system.

